JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result to be released on THIS date!

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) already released the final provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023, session 2. Candidates who have yet not checked the answer key can do so at the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results of the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 will now soon be announced on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in as per media reports. The reports claimed that the most awaited result of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be declared either on April 25 at midnight or April 26 Morning. Candidates have been advised to keep a close check on the official website for the latest updates.

Along with the results, the agency will upload the cut-off marks for appearing in IIT JEE Advanced and the list of all India ranks. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on June 4. The registrations for OCI/PIO/foreign national candidates have already started. The qualified JEE mains aspirants will be able to submit their applications from April 30.

As per previous trends, it is expected that the agency will first release the paper 1 (BE/BTech) jee results, followed by paper 2.

JEE Main Session 2 was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 across the country. Candidates will be able to download JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result followed by the easy steps given below.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result'

It will take you to the login page

Now, you need to enter the credentials and click on the submit button

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result and save it for future reference

Candidates have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website and indiatvnews.com for latest updates. Once, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result is activated, the direct link for the results will be allotted on this page.

