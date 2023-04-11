JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 13 and 15 exams to be released soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE mains admit card 2023 for 13th April exam to be out soon

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 exam from April 6 throughout the country. The admit cards for the same are being released separately for all the exam dates. The JEE Main April Session 2023 exams have been scheduled for 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 & 15 April 2023. The admit cards for the 6th, 8th, 10th, 11th and 12th exams already have already been released on the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are now eagerly waiting for the admit cards for the exam scheduled to be held on the 13th and 15th of April 2023. However, there is no official update on the release of the admit card on the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website and indiatvnews.com for the latest updates. Candidates will be able to download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 from the official website, once it is released followed by the easy steps given below.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads 'JEE – 2023 Session 2: Admit Card Download' under the candidate activity

A login page will be displayed on the screen

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Instructions

The candidates appearing for the exam have been advised to carry their e-admit card along with a valid identity proof on the day of the exam. If someone fails to do so, they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates also have been advised to carry sanitiser, masks and gloves and transparent water bottles while appearing in the exam. Diabetic candidates are allowed to carry sugar tablets, fruits and transparent water bottles at the exam centres. It should be noted that blank paper/rough sheets will be provided inside the examination hall. No electronic devices/gadgets will be allowed inside the exam hall. Candidates have been advised to report 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.

