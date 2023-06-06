IIT JAM 2023 Admission: Last date to book seat against 1st admission list tomorrow | Details

IIT JAM Counselling 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will conclude the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2023 seat booking window against first admission list on June 7. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the IIT JAM 2023 1st admission list can confirm their seats by making online payment of seat booking fee through the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in till 5 PM, tomorrow.
The IIT Guwahati released the IIT JAM 1st admission list on June 1 and allowed shortlisted candidates to confirm their seats till June 7, 2023. Candidates who have been selected have three options for their allotted seats which include 'accept and freeze', 'accept with upgrade', and 'reject and quit'.
Candidates who are satisfied with the allotted seat and do not wish to participate in further rounds of counselling can choose "accept and freeze" option. Aspirants who wish to accept the seat but also participate in subsequent counselling rounds for a chance to secure a better seat can select the "accept with upgrade" option. While the candidates who wish to decline the allotted seat and withdraw from the admission process can opt for "reject and quit" option.
IIT JAM Counselling 2023: Important dates
|Particulars
|Dates
|IIT JAM 2023 1st admission list
|June 1
|Last date for payment of seat booking fee for first admission list
|June 7
|IIT JAM 2023 2nd admission list
|June 15
|Last date for payment of seat booking fee for second admission list
|June 21
|Opening and closing of withdrawal option
|June 15 to July 2
|IIT JAM 2023 3rd admission list
|June 26
|Last date for payment of seat booking fee for third admission list
|June 29
|IIT JAM 2023 4th admission list
|July 7
|Last date for payment of seat booking fee for fourth admission list
|July 10
|Closure of admission through JAM 2023 counselling
|To be notified