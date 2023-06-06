IIT JAM 2023 Admission: Last date to book seat against 1st admission list tomorrow | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIT JAM Counselling 2023

IIT JAM Counselling 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will conclude the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2023 seat booking window against first admission list on June 7. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the IIT JAM 2023 1st admission list can confirm their seats by making online payment of seat booking fee through the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in till 5 PM, tomorrow.

The IIT Guwahati released the IIT JAM 1st admission list on June 1 and allowed shortlisted candidates to confirm their seats till June 7, 2023. Candidates who have been selected have three options for their allotted seats which include 'accept and freeze', 'accept with upgrade', and 'reject and quit'.

Candidates who are satisfied with the allotted seat and do not wish to participate in further rounds of counselling can choose "accept and freeze" option. Aspirants who wish to accept the seat but also participate in subsequent counselling rounds for a chance to secure a better seat can select the "accept with upgrade" option. While the candidates who wish to decline the allotted seat and withdraw from the admission process can opt for "reject and quit" option.

ALSO READ | BHU Admission 2023-24: Banaras Hindu University to begin registrations for UG Courses tomorrow

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2023: Delhi University to introduce three BTech programmes this year

IIT JAM Counselling 2023: Important dates