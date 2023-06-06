BHU Admission 2023-24: Banaras Hindu University to begin registrations for UG Courses tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIMEDIA COMMONS BHU UG Admission 2023 begins tomorrow

BHU Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will commence the registrations for admission to undergraduate programmes for 2023-24 academic sessions tomorrow, June 7. Aspiring candidates can register for the BHU admission process through the official website of the university at bhuonline.in. The course-wise detailed eligibility criteria and fee structure is also available on the website.

"Registration process for admission to undergraduate programs for academic session 2023-24 is all set to begin from 07.06.2023. Candidates who appeared in #CUET2023 & are eligible for admission can register on http://bhuonline.in," BHU tweeted.

"Candidates may click “Under Graduate Programme (UET) Registration” on bhuonline.in. They are requested to check relevant details & carefully read BHU Information Bulletin 2023 available on the portal. Registration process will remain open till 1:59 PM on 26th June," it added.

Aspirants are advised to thoroughly read the details provided in the BHU Information Bulletin 2023 available on the portal. The registration process will remain open till June 26, 2023 (11:59 PM).

