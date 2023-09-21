IGNOU July 2023 session: Registration last date extended for fresh admissions, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU July 2023 session Registration date extended

IGNOU July 2023 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of online application submission for fresh admissions for July 2023 cycle for all programmes in both online and open and distance learning mode. According to the latest update, the last date has been extended till September 20. Earlier, it was extended to September 20.

Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves for the online programmes at the official website, ignouiop.samaerth.edu.in and for ODL programmes at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU July 2023 session: How to apply

Visit the official website, ignouiop.samaerth.edu.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Click on the registration link

Fill out the details and generate login credentials

Upload documents, pay application fee, and other details

IGNOU July 2023 session application and save it for future reference

After the completion of the registration process, the candidates eligible for the scholarship programme can also register themselves at the national scholarship portal, scholarships.gov.in. At the time of registration, the students will also be charged with a non-refundable registration fee along with the programme fee for the first semester.

Candidates should also note that the full programme fee will be refunded if they apply for the cancellation of admission after confirmation of admisison. Some amount will be deducted from their submitted admission fee.

