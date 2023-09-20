When will Rajasthan BSTC pre DELED result 2023 be released?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSTC pre DELED result 2023 is likely to be released today, September 20, as per media reports.

Rajasthan BSTC pre DELED result 2023, Rajasthan BSTC pre DELED result date and time: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajsasthan will soon release the results for Pre D.El. Ed. Exam 2023. According to media reports, the result is expected to be released today, September 20. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of results.

The board had conducted the pre D.El. Ed. Exam 2023 on August 28 in single shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. The exam was conducted across 2,521 exam centres. According to media reports, over 6 lakhs candidates appeared in the exam.

Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download Rajasthan BSTC pre DELED result 2023 using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The candidates are required to follow the process given below to download Rajasthan BSTC pre DELED result 2023.

Rajasthan BSTC pre DELED result 2023: How to download

Visit the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in

Click on the Rajasthan BSTC pre DELED result 2023 download link

It will take you to the registration window where you need to enter your registration number, and other details

Rajasthan BSTC pre DELED result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download Rajasthan BSTC pre DELED result 2023 and save it for future reference

Along with the results, the department will also issue the Rajasthan BSTC pre DELED result 2023 merit list PDF which will be used for further process. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the website, panjiyakpredeled.in for latest updates.