CAT 2023: IIM, Lucknow closing registration window for Common Admission Test today at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 registration window closing today, September 20.

CAT 2023 registration: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Lucknow is going to close the registration window for Common Admission Test, CAT, today, September 20. All those who have yet not submitted their applications online can do so at iimcat.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the registrations began from August 2 and the last date to apply was September 13 which was extended till September 20. Candidates can submit their registrations for the common admission test by 5 pm. If any candidate fail to submit their application, they will not be considered after the deadline.

CAT 2023: Who can apply for Common Admission Test?

To appear in the CAT 2023, the candidate should have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA awarded by any university.

CAT 2023: How to register

Visit the official website of IIM Lucknow, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CAT 2023 registration'

It will take you to the login window where you need to enter your login details after registration

Upload documents, pay application fee and click on the 'submit' button

Download CAT 2023 application form and save it for future reference

CAT 2023 registration direct link

CAT 2023 registration: Fee

Candidates belonging to the reserved category including SC, ST, PwD category, will have to pay Rs. 1200 and other category candidates will have to pay Rs. 2400.