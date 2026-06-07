Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Trump claims 'there's a good probability' he knows Iran leader's whereabouts

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has said there is a "good probability" that he knows the whereabouts of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. The US President also claimed that the Iranian leader is "very seriously injured."

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Speaking in an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, Trump was asked whether he knew where Khamenei was and about his physical condition. Responding, Trump suggested that he may be aware of the Iranian leader's location but declined to provide details.

"I don't want to say whether or not I know where he is, but there’s a good probability that I do," he said.

When pressed further on whether Khamenei was inside Iran, Trump declined to answer, saying, "I'd rather not say that."

The remarks come amid speculation over Khamenei's health and whereabouts, as he has not been seen or heard from publicly except for written messages attributed to him and read out on state media.

Trump on Khamenei's condition

Trump further commented on Khamenei's condition, saying the Iranian leader was "pretty badly injured" and "very seriously injured." Despite that, he remarked that there was "a certain bravery" in Khamenei's decision to continue issuing public statements and addressing developments in Iran.

Trump also described Khamenei as more pragmatic than his father, saying the Iranian Supreme Leader is "younger" and "more rational."

"Younger. I think more rational. Injured. He's pretty badly injured. So there's a certain bravery there. A lot of people, if they were injured that badly, they wouldn’t be talking about how we’re doing with the United States. They’d have other things on their mind," Trump said.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since sustaining serious injuries on February 28 during an attack at the beginning of the war that killed his father, the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and several senior military leaders, raising questions about his health and role within Iran's leadership structure.

Last week, Trump had shown interest in meeting the Ayatollah and even claimed that Iran has agreed to pause its nuclear programme, which remains the biggest contentious point between Washington and Tehran. However, Iran was quick to refutes Trump's nuclear claims.

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