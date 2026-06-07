Alexander Zverev's moment finally arrives, wins first Major with victory over Cobolli at Roland Garros

New Delhi:

Alexander Zverev's moment has finally arrived as he ended his ever-lasting wait for a Grand Slam title with a win over Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final on Sunday, June 7. Zverev overturned the heartbreaks of the past to win the final in a thrilling five-set final at Roland Garros.

He was termed as the best player to not have won a Grand Slam title, and the tag stayed with him as he has endured so many heartbreaks. He lost out in three Grand Slam finals but had his moment finally arrive with a win in Paris 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Zverev becomes fourth player to complete tournament titles

Since 1988, Zverev has become just the fourth player to have claimed tournament wins at all four ATP big titles, with wins at a Grand Slam, Masters 1000, ATP Tour Finals and Olympics. He joins an elite list of players featuring Andre Agassi, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

It took a pretty long time for the German to win his first Major. He suffered losses in the 2020 US Open final, 2024 Roland Garros final and in the 2025 Australian Open final but bagged a Major in his fourth final. This was his 125th men's singles career win at the Grand Slams, which are by far the most in the Open Era.

Most Grand Slam match wins before maiden title:

1 - Alexander Zverev: 125 match wins

2 - Goran Ivanisevic: 105 match wins

3 - Andy Murray: 100 match wins

4 - Stan Wawrinka: 75 match wins

5 - Dominic Thiem: 67 match wins

Zverev took 41 main draws to win his maiden Major

It was his 41st main draw at the Grand Slams for Zverev, which is now the second-most in the Open Era. He is only behind Ivanisevic, who had won his first Major in his 48th main draw. Wawrinka won in his 36th main draw, while Petr Korda and Marin Cilic won in their 34th and 29th main draw.

"I want to congratulate Flavio. Unbelievable two weeks. Reaching your first grand slam final. Playing this way in your first grand slam final is incredible, not many people do that. Congratulations to you," Zverev said after his first Grand Slam win. "Really from the bottom of my heart I hope that you will hold one of these trophies very soon."

"I also want to congratulate the team. For me it’s one of the nicest teams on tour. Papa, you’re one of the best people on tour. We always have great conversations. I always enjoy being around you guys. Really, you deserve it in the future. I’m really certain you’ll get one. So congratulations as well," he added.

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