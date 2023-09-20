IP University Admission 2023: Delhi LG approves admission to vacant seats through CUET scores; details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved IP University Law Admission 2023 through CUET scores for academic year 2023-24

Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved admission of students on the basis of aggregate score of CUET against the BA LLB and BBA LLB courses vacant seats at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). The decision has been taken after exhausting the complete merit list of CLAT (UG) in in 2023-24 academic session in the five-year integrated law programmes of GGSIPU, Raj Niwas officials, Chancellor of the GGSIPU said on Tuesday, September 19.

The chancellor stated that the admission procedure will be conducted on the basis of aggregate score of CUET in three subjects including English, Legal Studies, and General Test that have remained vacant after exhausting the complete merit list of undergraduate programmes.

He further stated that the LG approved the admission procedure keeping in view the larger interest of students. This proposal is only for regulating admission in BA, LL.B/BBA LL.B Programme in GGSIPU for the academic session 2023-24 to avoid inordinate delay in filling up the vacant seats in these courses.

The Delhi Lietuinent has advised to complete the admission procedure timely and to "avoid unnecessary delays" in the future to ensure timely commencement of academic activities. He further directed to process future goals related to regulation of admission procedure through the Admission regulatory committee in terms of the provisions of Delhi Professional colleges act 2007 which include provision of capitation fee, regulation of admission, fixation of non-exploitative fee and other measure to ensure equity and excellence.

(With PTI inputs)