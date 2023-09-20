IGNOU December 2023 TEE registration extended, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IGNOU December 2023 TEE registration extended at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU December 2023 TEE, IGNOU December 2023 TEE registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the online application process for online and open and distance learning (ODL) programs. According to the latest notice, the last date of application is extended to October 15. The online application form can be accepted through the official website, exam.ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date for submission of application was september 30 till 6 pm. Candidates who were admitted till the December 2022 admission cycle have to pay of a fee of Rs. 200 per course including theory courses and practical/lab courses.

The December, 2023 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from 01st December, 2023 and conclude on 06th January, 2024. The online application link can be accessed by following the easy steps given below.

IGNOU December 2023 TEE registration: How to apply

Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Click on the 'IGNOU December 2023 TEE registration'

First register yourself

Login using your enrollment number, programme, and select regional centre

Enter your exam centre code and other details

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

IGNOU December 2023 TEE registration