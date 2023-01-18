Follow us on Image Source : PTI IGNOU Admissions 2023: January session re-registration last date extended | Check here deadline

IGNOU Admissions 2023: The last date for January session re-registration has been extended once again for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) admissions 2023. Candidates who have not filled out the form can do now. Candidates can apply online at ignou.ac.in. As per the latest notice, the deadline has been extended to January 31, 2023.

IGNOU re-registration 2023 deadline

The last date for the January session re-registration was first extended from December 31, 2022, to January 15, 2023. Once again the last date has been extended to January 31, 2023. To appear in the January session exams, it is mandatory for the candidates to re-register themselves first. The portal for re-registration is now active for both Indian and international students.

IGNOU Admissions 2023: how to fill out the re-registration form?

Go to the official website of IGNOU to fill out the form- ignou.ac.in. Click on the link for the re-registration on the homepage. You will be directed to a new page. Login in and fill out the application form. Once done, upload the required documents and submit the fee. Now, submit the application form and download the form. Candidates must take a printout of the application form for the future.

Recently, IGNOU released the December TEE result. Candidates who want to check the TEE result can visit the official website. The TEE exams were held between December 2, 2022 and January 9, 2022.

ALSO READ | Delhi University's 99th convocation on Feb 25 | Check latest updates

ALSO READ | University in Kerala grants 'Menstruation Benefit' for female students