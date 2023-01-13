Delhi University's 99th convocation on Feb 25 | Check latest updates

Friday, January 13, 2023
     
Reported By : PTI Edited By : Bhagya Luxmi | New Delhi
Updated on: January 13, 2023 17:17 IST
Delhi University: The University of Delhi (DU) will soon hold its 99th convocation. The administration of the university has issued a notice for the convocation. As per the official notice of Delhi University, the convocation will be held on February 25, 2023. 

Delhi University's Convocation venue 

The convocation ceremony will begin at 9:30 AM at Multipurpose hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex, University of Delhi, the notification said.

"It is notified for information to all concerned that the 99th Annual Convocation of the University of Delhi is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 25th February 2023," it said.

Rajnath Singh was the chief guest in 2021 

During its 98th convocation last year, the university awarded digital degrees to its 1,73,443 students. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was called as the chief guest. In 2021, the university became the first institution in the country to award digital degrees to its 1,78,719 students.

