UGC to organise Online National Webinar to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced to organise an online national webinar to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. 'Life & Times of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose' will be the theme of this webinar going to be held on January 23, 2023, at 11 AM.

UGC's webinar for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

UGC in its tweet announced that to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Indian nationalist Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose an online national webinar will be organised. The UGC's tweet reads, '#UGC is organising National Webinar on Life & Times of #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth Anniversary (#ParakarmDivas) on 23rd January 2023 at 11:00 am. Join us live through UGC Social Media handles.'

UGC's direction to the universities

Recently, the UGC directed the universities to devise mechanisms through statutory bodies to allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. The directives of the UGC came in response to the difficulties faced by students when universities and higher education institutions ask to submit migration or school-leaving certificates.

The official notice of the UGC reads, 'It has come to the notice of the UGC that students are facing difficulties as HEIs insist on migration certificates/School Leaving Certificate. In the absence of these certificates, the students are not granted admission and that defeats the facility of pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously.'

'It is, therefore, once again requested that the universities may kindly devise facilitative mechanisms through their statutory bodies to allow the students to pursue two academic: programmes simultaneously.

