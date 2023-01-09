Follow us on Image Source : PTI Internationalisation of Higher Education in India: UGC brings regulations in accordance with NEP, 2020

New Education Policy 2020: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has finally brought in regulations to internationalise and upgrade India's educational system in accordance with New Education Policy (2020). HRD Minister, Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal unveiled the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020, with the goal of raising educational standards in the country.

To promote internationalisation of higher education and make India a top study destination, NEP 2020 calls for a number of actions, including, facilitating faculty/student exchanges, research and teaching partnerships, and the signing of pertinent, mutually beneficial MOUs with foreign nations. It also involves encouraging top-performing Indian universities to establish campuses abroad.

For instance, those from the top 100 universities in the world will be allowed to operate in India. Each Higher Educational Institute (HEI) will set up an international student office to welcome and assist students arriving from abroad. Also, each HEI will be allowed to count credits earned at foreign universities when necessary and there will be courses and programmes in subjects like Indology, Indian languages, AYUSH systems of medicine, yoga, arts, etc.

Numerous actions have been taken to improve internationalisation of higher education in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, including:

Identifying and fostering each student's unique strengths through educating parents and teachers about the need of fostering each student's holistic development in both academic and extracurricular areas.

Flexibility; enabling students to choose their learning pathways and programmes and, in turn, their own life paths in accordance with their talents and interests. To avoid damaging hierarchies and silos between various fields of study, there should be no clear distinctions between the arts and sciences, curricular and extracurricular activities, vocational and academic streams, etc.

​​Students majoring in science can, for instance, select physics as their major and music as their minor. All combinations are acceptable.

In order to ensure the unity and integrity of all knowledge, multidisciplinarity and a comprehensive education encompassing the sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, and sports are necessary. Emphasis on conceptual knowledge rather than memorization and studying for tests; use of creativity and critical thinking to promote innovation and rational decision-making.

Encouraging multilingualism and the value of language in both teaching and learning, as well as the development of life qualities including resilience, cooperation, and teamwork; instead of the summative evaluation that supports the current "coaching culture," place more emphasis on regular formative assessment for learning.

THIS POLICY'S VISION

An education system with roots in Indian culture that directly helps to develop India, or Bharat, into a vibrant and egalitarian knowledge society over time by offering high-quality education to everyone and elevating India to the status of a global knowledge superpower.

Our educational institutions' curricula and pedagogy must foster a deep regard for one's nation, a sense of loyalty to one's country and a conscientious understanding of one's obligations in a changing world.

One of the main visions includes developing knowledge, abilities, values, and attitudes that support a responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development and living, and global well-being. To instill a deep-seated pride in being Indian, not only in thinking but also in spirit, intellect, and acts.