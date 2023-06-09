GAT B & BET Result 2023 out on dbt.nta.ac.in, Here's easy steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY GAT B and BET Result 2023 download link

GAT B & BET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT - B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2023 result today, June 6, 2023. All those who appeared in the GAT B & BET exam 2023 can download their scorecards from the official website of NTA - dbt.nta.ac.in.

The testing agency conducted the GAT-B and BET on May 13, 2023 at various exam centers for admission to the Department of Biotechnology-supported postgraduate programs in Biotechnology and allied areas and to award DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF). Candidates can download GAT B & BET Result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

GAT B & BET Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of NTA - dbt.nta.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, GAT B & BET Result 2023 It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button GAT B & BET Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download GAT B & BET Result 2023 and save it for future reference

The aforesaid exam was conducted in 55 cities across the country. The provisional answer keys along with responses and questions were released on May 19-20 and the candidates were invited to challenge the questions who appeared in the exam. After verification of the challenges, the testing agency has now released the result. Candidates can directly download GAT B & BET Result 2023 clicking on the above link.