ICAI CA foundation admit card 2023 for June session out on icai.org, here's how to download

ICAI CA foundation admit card 2023 June Session: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation June Session 2023 admit card today, June 9, 2023. Candidates can download ICAI CA foundation admit card from the official website of ICAI - icai.org using their credentials on the login page.

ICAI CA foundation exam for June session is scheduled to be held between June 24, 2023 and June 30, 2023 at various exam centers. Candidates appearing in the ICAI CA foundation June session exam can download their hall tickets followed by the easy steps given below.

ICAI CA foundation June session 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - icai.org Click on the notification link that reads, 'ICAI CA Foundation June session 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials and click on submit ICAI CA foundation admit card will appear on the screen Download and save ICAI CA Foundation admit card for future reference

Candidates have been advised to download the ICAI CA foundation admit card 2023 and carry it on the day of exam along with the valid identity proof. Candidates who fail to bring their admit card will not be permitted to enter the exam hall.

According to the official schedule, the exam for Principles and Practice of Accounting, Business Laws, as well as Business Correspondence and Reporting are scheduled to be held on June 24 to 26 from 2 PM to 5 PM while the papers for Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics, and Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge will be conducted between June 28 and June 30 from 2 PM to 4 PM.