Andhra Pradesh: Govt and Private Schools to reopen on June 12

Andhra Pradesh Schools to reopen on June 12

Government and Private Schools in Andhra Pradesh are going to be reopened on June 12 for the current academic year. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the annual academic calendar for 2023-24 on June 8, 2023 which contains the academic schedule, details of principals, teachers’ duties, language club, labs, lesson plan format and guidelines, cultural activities, and others.

In a review conference with officials from the education department, the chief minister reportedly gave instructions to upgrade high schools into junior colleges depending on population and to make sure that every Mandal had two junior colleges, one for girls and one for co-ed.

Further, he also gave instructions to officials to train teachers on the use of IFP panels and how to send video content. Officials informed the Chief Minister at the meeting that the company representatives would provide demonstrations to engineering college faculty who will in turn train teachers.

They also apprised him that about 20,000 engineering students would undergo internship and later train the teachers in using the panels, tabs, Byju’s content, and smart televisions every month.

Further, the CM directed officials to ensure a 100 percent gross enrollment ratio (GER) in schools. The officials were also asked to take steps to equip all 45,000 schools with internet facilities.