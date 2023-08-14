DU BTech counselling result 2023 delayed! no official confirmation on the release of second seat allotment

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU BTech counselling result 2023 out for round 2 seat allotment

DU BTech counselling result 2023, DU BTech counselling result 2023 download link: The University of Delhi (DU) will soon release the counselling result for admission to B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering), and B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering) for the academic year 2023-24.

The varsity was supposed to publish release the result today, August 14 at 5 PM. However, there is not yet official confirmation on the release of the results. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of DU. Once the second allotment list is published, the candidates can download the DU engineering seat allocation list from the official website of engineering.uod.ac.in.

The second round two seat allocation list will be published based on all india common rank list of the JEE main 2023 exam. For round 2 seat allocation, the varsity will upload the category wise (UR, OBC, NCL, SC, ST and EWS) results based on the availability of seats.

ALSO READ| UP BTech Counselling 2023: Last date of round one registration extended, result later

This year, the varsity is offering 120 seats for each of its B.Tech programmes. Candidates who will be satisfied with the seat allocation can submit their processing fee along with the physical document verification. The facility of upgrading the seats will be available between August 21 and 22.

DU BTech counselling result 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of DU, engineering.uod.ac.in. Click on the notifiation link that reads, 'DU BTech counselling result 2023' It will take you to the login window where you need to enter your credientials and click on the submit DU BTech counselling result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save DU BTech counselling result 2023 for future reference

ALSO READ | DU School of Open Learning forms panel to investigate 'errors' in its curriculum