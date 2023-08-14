DU School of Open Learning forms panel to investigate 'errors' in its curriculum

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL DU School of Open Learning

School of Open Learning (SOL) at University of Delhi has constituted a review committee over minor errors in the Self Learning Material (SLM). The errors were flagged by the DU’s Academic Council at a meeting on August 11, 2023. The Principal of SOL, Ajay Jaiswal informed that during the meeting some errors were pointed out in the SLM of two political science papers.

Jaiswal said that the school, on August 12, has constituted a review committee of eminent educationists which will consider the translation, typographical, grammatical, and faculty errors seriously. “Content writers along with the editorial board prepared the study material which was also checked for plagiarism. Stringent review mechanism is the top priority of the institution,” SOL principal said.

Some of the errors identified by the council include the East India Company which has been written as “Healthy Company” in a political science paper, Montague-Chelmsford Report has been written as “Mountain Dew Chelmsford Report” in the Hindi material for the BA programme minor paper and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which has been misspelled as “Sarddar Patel” in the general elective paper for BA (Hons) courses.

Professor Jaiswal said that the National Education Policy (NEP) was introduced at Delhi University (DU) in both the regular mode as well as the distance mode. Following the implementation of NEP 2020 and the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) curriculum in 2022, SOL created its own self-learning materials in accordance with the latest Distance Education Bureau (DEB) guidelines, which were published in July 2022.