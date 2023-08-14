UP BTech Counselling 2023: Last date of round one registration extended, result later

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL UP BTech Counselling 2023 round one registration last date extended

UP BTech Counselling 2023, UP BTech Counselling 2023 result: The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) has extended the last date of registration for the round one. Candidates who are seeking admission into various engineering programmes and have yet not submitted any application can register themselves at the official website of UPTAC, uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The official notice reads, ''the last date of registration for all programmes is extended upto August 20 till 23.59 hrs. Last date of document verification for all programmes is extended upto August 22. Detailed schedule will be released soon.

It is expected that the counsellijng will announce the results after the completion of the registration process. The candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

ALSO READ | UP BTech Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result today at uptac.admissions.nic.in

After the declaration of the seat allotment results, the candidates who will be satisfied with their allotcation can confirm their seats by paying Rs. 20,000 as a processing fee. Candidates can submit their choices among accept, freeze or float against the allotted seats from August 14 and 16.

This counselling process is being conducted for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 qualified candidates. The counselling schedule for NATA and CUET UG will be different. Candidates have been advised to keep a close check on the official portal.

UP BTech Counselling 2023: How to apply?