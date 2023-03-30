DNB PDCET 2023 registration last date today; Demo test link to active on April 15

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DNB PDCET 2023 registration last date today

DNB PDCET 2023 registration: The National Board of Examination (NBE) will conclude the application process for Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2023) tomorrow, March 30. Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can register online through the official website-- nbe.edu.in by making the payment of Rs 5,000 as registration fee.

The DNB PDCET 2023 application correction window will open on April 3. Candidates will be able to make changes in their PDCET application form up to April 5, 2023. NBE will open the final edit window to rectify deficiencies related to images uploaded (photograph, signature, thumb impression) from April 10 to April 12, 2023.

DNB PDCET 2023 Demo Test

The NBE will activate the DNB PDCET 2023 demo test link from April 15. Aspirants can take the DNB PDCET demo test to get familiar with the computer based test (CBT) format and exam pattern. The entrance exam for Post-Diploma courses is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2023. The DNB PDCET admit card 2023 download link will be activated on April 18.

DNB PDCET 2023 Registration: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the step-by guide to fill in the DNB PDCET 2023 application form on the official website.