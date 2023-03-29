DNB PDCET 2023: Application last date tomorrow; Eligibility criteria, exam details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY DNB PDCET 2023 application form last date tomorrow

DNB PDCET 2023: The National Board of Examination (NBE) will close the registrations for Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2023) tomorrow, March 29. Candidates who have not applied yet for the exam can register online through the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

NBE is conducting the DNB PDCET 2023 exam for candidates seeking admission to various Post Diploma DNB courses for 2023-24 academic session. The candidates who have registered for the DNB PDCET 2023 examination and wish to make changes in their application form can do so from April 3 to April 5, 2023.

The final edit window to remove deficiencies related to images including photograph, signature, thumb impression will be activated from April 10 to April 12, 2023. Candidates are suggested to fill out the application form carefully as no further opportunity will be provided to them after the final edit window.

DNB PDCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have cleared the Post Graduate Diploma qualification on or before July 31, 2023, are eligible to apply for the exam.

Candidate must have obtained a Postgraduate Diploma from a university/ institute recognised as per the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956

The result of final examination for the said Post Graduate Diploma qualification should have been declared on or before February 28, 2023.

DNB PDCET 2023: Exam Pattern

The DNB PDCET 2023 exam will be held online as computer based test (CBT) on April 23. The examination will be conducted in a single day and single session. DNB PDCET 2023 question paper will comprise of 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will be given 120 minutes to attempt the question paper. Candidates will be awarded 4 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.