Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2023: Scorecard of candidates to release today? Check here for latest updates

NEET PG 2023: Over 2 lakh candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 Exam are waiting for their scorecards. The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBE) is likely to release the scorecards of the candidates today on the official website. The scorecards of the candidates are expected to release today.

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard

As per the official notice released by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBE), the scorecards of the candidates can be made available on or after March 25, 2023. 'Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in on or after 25th March, 2023,' reads the official website.

NEET PG Result Official Notice

The NEET PG results were announced on March 14, 2023. The NEET PG 2023 exam was held on March 5. 'The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations & reservation policy,' reads the official notice.