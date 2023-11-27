Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024-25: School-home distance to be key factor, checklist for successful applications

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024 25

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024-25: New Delhi's Private school admission process for KG, nursery, and Class 1 has already begun. Most of the schools have opted for the online application procedure and plan to announce the first list of admissions on January, 12. The last date for submission of the application is December, 15. The Directorate of Education, Delhi has shared important guidelines for parents regarding admission to entry-level classes. The guidelines state that the distance between the school and the student's home will be an important factor in schools accepting students. For the academic session 2024-25, the maximum points will be given to distance. This means that the closer the student's home is to the school, the more points they will receive. The distance will be calculated using Google Maps.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024-25: What are the documents required at the time of registration?

Birth Certificate

Any two proof of residence such as an Aadhar Card / Unique Identity Card in the name of any of the parents, Electricity Bill / MTNL Telephone Bill / Water Bill / Passport in the name of any of the parents or child, Voter Identity Card / EPIC of any of the parents, Domicile certificate of child or his/her parents, Ration card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (mother/father having the name of the child.

Passport-size photograph

Family Photograph

Vaccination Card

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024-25:What's next?

The registration process will conclude on December 15, 2023. After the completion of the application procedure, Deputy Directors of Education (Distt.) shall compile the details of available seats in each school under the General Category in Format-2. Then, they will forward the information to this branch by March 9, 2024, for publicizing the school-wise vacant seat details in the public domain in order to facilitate the schools to get vacant seats filled.