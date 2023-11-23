Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 Registration starts today at edudel.nic.in, check complete details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 Registration begins

Delhi Nursery Admission Process: The Directorate of Education, Private School Branch of Delhi will initiate the registration process for Entry Level Classes (for children under six years of age) for open seats (excluding those in EWS/DG/CWSN category) in the Private Unaided Recognized Schools of Delhi for the academic session 2024-25 from today, November 23. Parents who are interested in admitting their children can submit their applications before December 15th.

As per the official schedule, the details of children who have applied for admission under open seats will be uploaded on December 29, 2023. The board will upload the marks of the children based on the points system on January 1, 2024. The first list of selected children, along with the waiting list and marks allotted under the points system, will be uploaded on January 12, 2024. After that, the resolution of queries of parents, if any regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list will be given between January 13 and 22 by written/email/verbal interaction. The second list will be released on January 29, 2024.

Check Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25 Important Dates

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

The minimum age for admission to pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and class 1 should be three, four, and five years respectively, as of March 31. The upper age limit for pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 should be below four, five, and six years, respectively, according to a report by PTI. Parents desiring age relaxation can apply manually by submitting a request to the school head or principal, reads official notice.