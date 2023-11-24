Registering for Delhi Nursery Admission 2024? Keep THESE important points in mind

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 registration process begins

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: The registration process for admission to nursery, kindergarten (KG), and Class 1 for the academic year 2024-25 has been started in more than 2,000 private schools in Delhi. This year, most of the schools are offering online registration forms. The last date to submit the application form is December 15, 2023. The first list of accepted students will be out on January 12.

After the generation of the first list, parents will have the opportunity to raise inquiries with the school. The resolution of these queries, specifically concerning allocating points to their children in the initial list will take place between January 13 and 22.

What is the selection process and eligibility criteria?

The school selection process involves assigning specific marks to each criterion, based on a point system. The primary criterion that carries the maximum points is the proximity of the neighbourhood to the school. To ensure accurate distance calculation, most schools recommend using Google Maps instead of manual measurements. Other criteria, such as having siblings or alumni connections, are also considered. However, the selection criteria vary from one school to another. For instance, some schools may give additional points for being a firstborn, a girl child, or having a single parent. Schools have the flexibility to define and assign marks for each criterion based on their preferences. It's important to note that a parent's educational qualifications, occupation, or financial status are not considered during the selection process.

Admission age criteria: Nursery - 3 to under 4 years, KG - 4 to under 5 years, Class I - 5 to under 6 years. The allocation of 25 per cent remaining seats of economically weaker sections, disadvantaged individuals and children with special needs will be done directly by the Directorate of Education. The notification in this regard will released later.

Check Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25 Important Dates