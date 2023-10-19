Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25 process to start on November 23, check eligibility and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25 schedule out

Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25: The Directorate of Education, Private School Branch will release the registration forms for admission to nursery, KG, and Class 1 in private schools on November 23, 2023. According to the official notice, the last date for submission of admission form is December 15, meanwhile, the first list for admission will be out on January 12, 2024.

There will be 25% reserved seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students, and children with disabilities in private schools. The board will release a separate list for them.

Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25: Important Dates

Particulars Time Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the Department at the link mentioned at points No.7 November 20 Commencement of admission process and availability of forms November 23 Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission

under Open Seats April 29 Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children

who applied for admission under open seats January 5 The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including

Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system) January 12 Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal

interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list January 13 to 22 The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any)

(including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points

system) January 29 Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal

interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list January 30 to February 6 Subsequent list of admission, if any February 21 Last date of application March 8

Who is eligible to apply for Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25?

To apply for Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25, the age of the student should be a minimum of three years, four years, and five years respectively - as of March 31 for admission in pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG), and class 1. The upper age limit should be less than four years, less than five years, and less than six years, according to a report by PTI.

According to the official notification, the age relaxation for admission of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the head of school in minimum and upper age limits for these classes. Following the release of the first list, schools can answer queries from parents between January 13 and 22. Parents may approach the head of school/principal seeking age relaxation through a manual application, the official notice reads.

