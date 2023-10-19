Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25 process to start on November 23, check eligibility and more

Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25 dates have been announced. The registration process for admission for general category students to nursery, KG, and Class 1 in private schools will start on November 23. Check important dates, eligibility and other details about the admission process.

Updated on: October 19, 2023
Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25: The Directorate of Education, Private School Branch will release the registration forms for admission to nursery, KG, and Class 1 in private schools on November 23, 2023. According to the official notice, the last date for submission of admission form is December 15, meanwhile, the first list for admission will be out on January 12, 2024. 

There will be 25% reserved seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students, and children with disabilities in private schools. The board will release a separate list for them. 

Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25: Important Dates

Particulars Time
Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the

Department at the link mentioned at points No.7 

 November 20
Commencement of admission process and availability of forms November 23
Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission
under Open Seats		 April 29
Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children
who applied for admission under open seats		 January 5
The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including
Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system)		 January 12
Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal
interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list 		 January 13 to 22
The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any)
(including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points
system) 		 January 29
Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal
interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list		 January 30 to February 6
Subsequent list of admission, if any February 21
Last date of application  March 8

 

 

Who is eligible to apply for Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25?

To apply for Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25, the age of the student should be a minimum of three years, four years, and five years respectively - as of March 31 for admission in pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG), and class 1. The upper age limit should be less than four years, less than five years, and less than six years, according to a report by PTI. 

According to the official notification, the age relaxation for admission of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the head of school in minimum and upper age limits for these classes. Following the release of the first list, schools can answer queries from parents between January 13 and 22. Parents may approach the head of school/principal seeking age relaxation through a manual application, the official notice reads. 

