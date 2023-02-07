Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023: Registration and Application Process to begin soon | BIG Update

CUET UG 2023: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2023 (CUET UG 2023) registration and application process is expected to begin soon. M Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC Chairman recently informed that the dates for the CUET UG 2023 will be announced soon.

CUET UG 2023: Registration and Application Process

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter and said that the dates for the CUET UG 2023 will be announced soon. His tweet reads, 'The Registration and application process of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other Participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days.'

CUET UG 2023: Exam Dates

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the examination calendar for the 2023-24 session. As per the examination calendar by NTA, the CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. The timetable is expected to be released soon with the full schedule for the CUET UG 2023.

The official website reads, 'The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2022) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities.'

