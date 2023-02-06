Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CUET UG 2023 Exam: Registration expected soon | Check latest updates

CUET UG 2023: Candidates are waiting for the CUET UG 2023 registration date. It is expected that registration for the CUET UG 2023 exam will begin soon on the official website. As per some news reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is said to make an announcement soon for the CUET UG 2023 registrations. The application form for the interested candidates will be made available on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Check here for all important updates.

CUET UG 2023: Registration

The University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar last year informed that the registration for the CUET UG 2023 will begin in the first week of February 2023, However, candidates are waiting for the official notice to get released. It is expected that the NTA will soon release the official notice on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023: Exam Date

As per the timetable for Entrance Exams released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the CUET UG 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted from May 21, 2023, onwards. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in regularly to stay updated with the latest news. The direct link for the registration will be provided here once the official notification gets released.

As per the official website, 'The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2022) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities.'

