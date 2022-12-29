Follow us on Image Source : PTI CUET PG 2023: Exam date released | Check registration process and all important updates

CUET PG 2023: The exam dates for CUET PG 2023 have been announced by the UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. As per the test schedule of CUET PG 2023, the exam will be held from June 1, 2023, to June 10, 2023. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the academic schedule of major entrance exams on its official website. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said, "NTA will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023."

Along with the exam dates, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed about the registration process for CUET PG 2023. He said that the registration process for CUET PG 2023 will be carried out in March 2023. The tweet of the UGC Chairman reads, "The application process is to start in mid-March 2023." He further calls it a great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programs using the CUET-PG score.

How to register for CUET-PG 2023:

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTA- nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in for registration. Step 2. On the homepage, scroll down for 'Latest news' section. Step 3, In the section, click on the link for CUET-PG 2023 Registration,' Step 4. Create your login credentials first and then login to register for the exam. Step 5, After logging in, fill out the registration form and pay the registration fee. Step 6. Following fee payment, check your details carefully and submit. Step 7. Once done with submitting, download your application form.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for the future. As per the latest trend, the CUET PG is likely to be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. This examination can be conducted in 13 languages as mentioned by the NTA including- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

