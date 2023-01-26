Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CUET UG 2023: Registration to start in Feb | Check latest updates for exam dates, admit cards and more

CUET UG 2023: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG is scheduled to be held in May this year. Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the examination calendar for the entrance exams. As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2023 exam will be held from May 21 to 31, 2023. Registration for the CUET UG will begin in February 2023.

CUET UG 2023: Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG in the first week of February. The admission process through the CUET UG 2023 exam is expected to be concluded successfully by July. After this, the new academic session is anticipated to start in August. UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar earlier announced that admission to central universities will take place through a common entrance test and not on the basis of class 12 marks.

"The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General Test. The test would be conducted in the following languages--Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu," he said. Kumar said the NTA is working on preparing 1,000 test centres across the country, out of which 450 – 500 centres will be used per day.

JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2023 January session exams are underway. It is expected that registration for the JEE Main 2023 April Session will start soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.