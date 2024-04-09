COMEDK UGET 2024 registration last date extended, check new date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE COMEDK UGET 2024 registration last date extended

COMEDK UGET 2024 registration: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the last date of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024. As per the latest notice, the last date for submission of applications has been extended to April 10. The decision to extend the last date of registration has been taken after considering the festival holidays and requests from parents and students. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was April 8.

Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so at the official website, comedk.org before the last date.

The official website reads, 'Due to festival holidays and requests from parents and students, the last date has now been extended up to 4:30 of April 10.'

After the completion of the online applications, the candidates will get an opportunity to correct mistakes in their application forms, if required. The correction window will open on April 12 and conclude on April 16.

What is COMEDK UGET 2024 exam date?

COMEDK UGET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to be held from 8 am to 12 and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. The admit cards for the same will be out on May 6 which will remain accessible till the exam day. All the candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.

How to register for COMEDK UGET 2024?

