CBSE shares 'throwback' Exam Anthem video to motivate students, Here's direct link

The CBSE board exams for class 10th and 12th students across India are scheduled to be held tomorrow, February 15. In the meantime, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared a CBSE Exam (Rap) Anthem on its social handle to help students overcome stress. Notably, this song was launched on March 2nd, 2020, and received more than 700,697 views. The board shared a throwback video for students who are busy in their last-minute preparation for the board exams.

Ahead of the exams, the board has also issued guidelines for the students to reach on time. The board urged students to reach the By 10 am to exam centre. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the exam after getting late.

Along with this, the board has released a notice on the rumours and fake information that may do the rounds on social media during the exam tenure. The board expressed concern over the dissemination of fake news and unfounded claims. The board has also issued a stern warning to individuals and platforms engaged in spreading rumours, particularly regarding paper leaks and fake links to sample papers.

Exams to be conducted from tomorrow

The board will conduct the class 10th and 12th board exams from tomorrow onwards, from February 15 to April 2. The class 10th exams will start with the painting, Rail, Gurung, Tamang, and Sherpa papers whereas class 12 exams will start with entrepreneurship, Kokborok, capital market operation, and physical activity trainer papers.

The exams will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm barring some subjects that will be held till 12.30 pm. CBSE has advised students to reach the exam centre at least 45 minutes before the exam.

It should be noted that class 10th board exams will end on March 13 while the class 12 board exams will conclude on April 2.