CBSE issues circular ahead of Class 10th, 12th board exams: Check important details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an issue for schools, students, and parents ahead of the class 10th and class 12th board exams. Students who are going to appear in the CBSE Board Exam 2024 are advised to read the guidelines shared by the board carefully before appearing in the exam.

The board has scheduled the class 10th, and 12th board exams from February 15 wherein around 39 lakh students are expected to appear in the exam across the country. According to the board, a total of 5,80,192 students from Delhi will participate in the CBSE Board Exam 2024 to be conducted at 877 exam centres. The exam will begin at 10.30 am and the students have been advised to reach at the exam center at 10 am or before that time.