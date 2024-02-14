CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 tomorrow: Check important updates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE Class 10th 12th Board Exams 2024 tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the class 10th, and 12th board exams from tomorrow onwards, February 15. Students are advised to carry their admit cards to the exam center and reach the exam center well in advance. The CBSE Board 2024 exams are scheduled to begin at 10.30 am and the students have been asked to reach the exam centre 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam by 9.45 am.

Before appearing in these exams, students should be aware of the changes made by the board for this year's exam process. In this article, we have provided some important updates about the board exams that students should know.

No separate categorization or overall distinction will be granted

As per the instructions shared by the CBSE, the board will not allow overall division distinction or aggregate marks to the class 10th, and 12th students. If a candidate opts for more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects lies with the admitting institution.

Marks distribution

Each subject in both board exam assessments is allocated a maximum of 100 marks. These marks are distributed across theory, practical, project, and internal assessment components. The theory exam constitutes 80 marks, while the remaining 20 marks are apportioned among practical tasks, project work, or internal assessments.

Multiple Board Exams in the Future

As per the Ministry of Education's new curriculum guidelines, the government has decided to change the exam process. The exam will now be conducted twice a year, aligning with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to reduce student stress and Promote holistic development. These revised exams will focus more on practical application, encouraging students to think critically, and creatively.

Special arrangements for sports and Olympiad students

CBSE has made special changes for the students who are active in sports, and the Olympics. To help these students, the board will arrange a special exam. The motive is to balance their studies and extracurricular activities more efficiently.

More competency-based questions to be asked in the exam

The board has revised the assessment process to include competency-based questions. The board has reduced the emphasis on short and long-answer questions, in line with NEP 2020.

In the Class 10th exam paper, the questions will be asked on problem solving and analysis, including multiple-choice questions, scenarios, and questions based on provided material.

For class 12 exams, 40 per cent of the questions will be on practical skills. These questions will include multiple choice questions and those based on real-life scenarios or provided material.

