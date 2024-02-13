CBSE issues warning against rumours, fake information about board exams: 'Closely monitoring situation'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE has issued a notification regarding it.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a decisive stance against the proliferation of false information and rumours surrounding the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations of 2024. Expressing concern over the dissemination of fake news and unfounded claims, CBSE has issued a stern warning to individuals and platforms engaged in spreading rumours, particularly regarding paper leaks and fake links to sample papers.

CBSE issues notification

In a notification titled 'Against rumours and fake information about upcoming CBSE Class X & XII Exams', the board has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity and credibility of the examination process. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, CBSE also underscored the potential consequences of such misconduct and the detrimental impact it could have on students' preparations and the examination system as a whole.

CBSE asks students, parents to be alert

The board has vowed to take stringent action against those found guilty of spreading false information, signalling a zero-tolerance approach towards any attempts to undermine the sanctity of the examination process. As the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams draw near, CBSE urged students, parents, and educators to remain vigilant and refrain from engaging with unverified information.

"CBSE is closely monitoring the situation with the help of law enforcement agencies to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news on social media platforms under various provisions of the IPC and IT Act. The board will take action against a student under UNFAIR MEANS rules and various sections of IPC if found indulging in spreading fake news. Parents are also requested to guide their wards not to believe in such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of forthcoming Board examinations," read the notification.

Board exams to commence from Feb 15

CBSE has reaffirmed its stance regarding the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12, maintaining that they are set to commence on February 15, 2024, and will extend until April 2, 2024. With the countdown to the examination underway, the board has assured students and parents alike that extensive preparations have been undertaken to facilitate the seamless and equitable administration of these crucial assessments.

CBSE cracks down on Fake 'X' handles

Earlier on Monday, CBSE initiated measures to counter the spread of misinformation by identifying and publicising as many as 30 Twitter handles that impersonated the Board. It also emphasised that its only official Twitter account on X is '@cbseindia29'. "It has come to the notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education that the following handles have been found using the name and/or logo of CBSE, with a view to mislead the general public on X," stated CBSE in its latest notification. Through an official notice, the Board has advised individuals to only follow the verified and authentic handle '@cbseindia29' for reliable information regarding CBSE-related matters.

