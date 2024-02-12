CBSE releases names of 30 fake 'X' handles ahead of board exams, asks not to follow: Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE has released a list of fake X handles.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken proactive steps to tackle the issue of fake social media accounts falsely representing the board on X. The CBSE initiated measures to counter the spread of misinformation by identifying and publicising as many as 30 Twitter handles that impersonated the Board. It also emphasised that its only official Twitter account on X is '@cbseindia29'.

"It has come to the notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education that the following handles have been found using the name and/or logo of CBSE, with a view to mislead the general public on X," stated CBSE in its latest notification.

Here are some of fake CBSE 'X' handles among several imposters:

@Cbse_official

@CBSEWorld

@cbse_news

@CbseExam

@CBSENewsAlert

@cbse_nic_in

@cbse_result

@CBSEINDIA

@cbsezone

@cbse_updates

Check out the full list here:

CBSE vows to tackle issue of fake accounts

CBSE has reiterated its commitment to addressing the issue of fraudulent social media handles by assuring the public that appropriate measures are being taken against them. Through an official notice, the Board has advised individuals to only follow the verified and authentic handle '@cbseindia29' for reliable information regarding CBSE-related matters.

CBSE issues warning ahead of board exams

The warning issued by CBSE regarding fake social media accounts highlights the necessity of remaining vigilant while navigating online platforms, particularly with the imminent board exams for Class 10 and 12, set to begin on February 1. As misinformation continues to spread, it becomes increasingly important for students, parents, and the wider community to rely solely on verified sources for accurate updates, particularly during critical academic periods, the board stated.

