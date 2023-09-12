CAT 2023 registration ends tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, top IIMs as per NIRF

CAT 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will close the registrations for Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) tomorrow, September 13. Candidates willing to take admission in postgraduate and fellow doctoral programmes offered by various IIMs and other B-schools can apply for the CAT 2023 exam through the official website-- iimcat.ac.in till 5 PM.
IIM Lucknow will conduct the CAT 2023 exam on November 26 in three shifts. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Disability (PwD) categories are required to pay Rs 1,200 as a registration fee. Whereas, candidates from all other categories will have to pay Rs 2,400.
CAT 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM-L at iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on, 'CAT 2023 New Registration' link
Step 3: Generate log in credentials and proceed to fill the application form
Step 4: Complete the form fill-up procedure and upload the scanned images of document
Step 5: Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page
Step 6:Save the submitted copy of CAT 2023 application form for further use.
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Management Institute
- Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
- Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
- Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
- Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
- Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
- Indian Institute of Management, Indore
- Indian Institute of Management, Raipur
- Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak
- Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur
- Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur
