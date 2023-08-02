CAT 2023 Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in today; Application fee, selection criteria

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CAT 2023 Registration starts today

CAT 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will start the registrations for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 today, August 2. Candidates willing to appear for the CAT 2023 examination can fill the application form and submit the exam fee online at iimcat.ac.in till September 13, 2023.

Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Disability (PwD) categories will have to pay Rs 1,200, whereas, candidates from all other categories will have to pay Rs 2,400. CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on November 26. The examination will be held in three shifts, the first shift will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second shift will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third shift will be conducted from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The candidates seeking admission to management programmes will have to qualify the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI) for final admission. IIMs may also take into account additional factors, such as a candidate's prior academic performance, relevant work experience, academic and gender diversity, and other comparable inputs.

CAT 2023 Registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of IIM-L, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the that reads, 'CAT 2023 New Registration'

Read the instructions carefully and proceed to fill the application form

Key in details, generate login credentials and complete the form fill-up procedure

Next, upload scanned images of documents, deposit exam fee and submit the application

Download and save the submitted copy of CAT 2023 application form for further use.

