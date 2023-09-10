CAT 2023 registration last date soon, apply at iimcat.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIM CAT 2023 Registration last date today

CAT 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will soon conclude the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023). Candidates willing to appear for the CAT 2023 examination can fill the application form online through the official website-- iimcat.ac.in till September 13, 2023.

As per schedule, CAT 2023 admit card will be released on October 25. Whereas, online computer based exam will be conducted on November 26, 2023. This examination will be conducted in three sessions in centers spread across approximately 155 test cities. CAT 2023 score is valid only till December 31, 2024.

CAT 2023 Application fee

The application fee for SC, ST or PWD category candidates applying for CAT 2023 is Rs 1,200. Whereas for all other applicants, the application fee is Rs 2,400.

CAT 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply

Applicants can follow the simple steps provided here to apply for the CAT 2023 examination.

First of all, candidates go to the official website iimcat.ac.in.

After this click on the registration link on the homepage.

Then register and proceed with the application.

After this upload all the required documents.

Finally, submit and download the page and take a printout.

Direct Link: CAT 2023 Registration