Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB starts registration for matric compartment exam, and scrutiny, link here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) successfully declared the results of class 10th on March 31. All those students who are not satisfied with the marks of class 10th can apply for the scrutiny process and those who have not passed the exam can appear for the compartment exam. The board has started the registration process for BSEB Class 10th scrutiny and compartment exam from today, April 3. The link to the application forms are accessible at the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 scrutiny process will remain available from April 3 to 9. The students will have to pay Rs. 120 for each paper they wish to scrutinize. If any anomalies are discovered throughout the scrutiny process, the board will revise the results of the affected candidates.

Who is eligible to appear in the BSEB class 10th compartment exam?

The Bihar Board conducts compartment exams for students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in their regular exams. This allows them to save their entire academic year. Students who fail one or two subjects but achieve a total score of at least 150 are eligible to apply for the Bihar Board Class 10th compartment exam 2024. However, students who fail more than two subjects will not be allowed to appear in the Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2024. The results of the compartment exam will be released on May 31st. The facility to register for the compartment exam/special exam will remain available till April 9.

How to apply for Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 scrutiny?

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 scrutiny'

Log in with your roll number, roll code and click on 'submit'

Select subjects for scrutiny and make payment

Submit Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 scrutiny form and save a copy for future reference

Direct link to apply for Bihar Board 2024 result 10th scrutiny

Direct link to apply for Bihar Board 2024 compartment exam

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 was declared on March 31 at 1.30 PM. According to the results, a total of 16, 64, 252 students have passed the exam out of which 8,05,467 are boys and 8,58,785 are girls. The overall pass percentage is 82.91 per cent.