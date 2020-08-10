Image Source : INDIA TV SC to continue hearing pleas seeking cancellation of final-year exams today

The Supreme Court will continue to hear a batch of petitions seeking cancellation of final year/semester examinations in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic today. The key hearing is expected to begin around 11 am. Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, lawyer appearing for 31 students, said that he would request the top court to grant relief to students considering their health, safety and job/admission opportunities. Anubha Srivastava Sahai, the chief of the India Wide Parents' Association also hoped for a verdict in the students' favour. "We are expecting that honorable SC will pass order in the larger interest of the students due to this pandemic situation which will force many students to opt-out and many have already left for their hometowns. Best wishes with students," she told India TV Digital ahead of the much-awaited hearing.

What happened during last UGC hearing in SC

During the previous hearing on July 31, the top court had refused to pass any interim order. However, it had asked the Centre to clear the stand of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the issue.

The UGC had told the Supreme Court that nobody should remain under the impression that since the Supreme Court is examining this issue, the final year/semester examination will be stayed.

The bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the UGC, that he would apprise the court about MHA's stand on the issue.

SC Mehta had told the court that they are only concerned with final-year exams and out of over 800 universities in the country, 209 have completed the examinations. He said that around 390 universities are in the process of conducting the examinations.

During the hearing, Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava raised the issue of plight of students in the flood-affected areas of Assam and Bihar.

The bench had also asked counsel for Maharashtra to place before it the June 19 order of the state disaster management committee passed in this regard.

The top court had directed all to file affidavits by August 7.

UGC's stand

In a 50-page affidavit filed before the court, the UGC justified its decision directing all universities and institutions to hold final year/semester examinations in September.

The regulatory body also said it has issued such guidelines to "protect the academic future of students across the country which will be irreparably damaged if their final year/terminal semester examinations are not held, while also keeping in mind their health and safety."

On decisions of some states like Maharashtra and Delhi to cancel final-year exams, the commission had said that it directly affects the standards of higher education and will be an encroachment on the legislative field of coordinating and determining the standards of higher education that is exclusively reserved for Parliament under Schedule VII of the Constitution.

Justifying its revised guidelines issued on July 6, the UGC had said it adequately takes into account the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic because it provides sufficient time till the end of September 2020 to conduct the final year/terminal semester exams after following the prescribed protocols and procedures relating to COVID-19.

It said that the Universities/Institutions may conduct such special examinations as and when feasible so that the students concerned are not put to any inconvenience or disadvantage.

