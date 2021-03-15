Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE NEET to be conducted only once in 2021, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tells Lok Sabha

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted only once this year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply to the lower house, Nishank said the National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Ministry of Education conducts NEET for the undergraduate programmes in medical sciences, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"In 2021, NEET (UG) will be conducted by NTA only one time. NTA has informed that they have not received any memorandum in this regard," Nishank said.

The Ministry of Education's National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced on Friday that NEET 2021 will be held on August 1.

"The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned. The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on August 1," the NTA had said in the official notification.

