NEET 2021: NTA announces exam date. Check details

NEET (UG) 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode on August 1, 2021 (Sunday).

The NEET (UG) 2021 is going to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses as per the relevant norms / guidelines / regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies.

The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER) for counselling / admission to relevant courses [including B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)] in accordance with their rules / norms / guidelines.

The Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats,

examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in, when the submission of the

Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts.

The candidates who desire to appear in NEET (UG) 2021 are advised to keep visiting the websites:

https://nta.ac.in

https://ntaneet.nic.in

