Maharashtra CET 2020: MHT CET revised exam datesheet released. Check here

Maharashtra CET 2020: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the revised schedule for the MHT CET 2020 exam on its official website. The Maharashtra CET exam revised datesheet can be downloaded from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra CET cell has revised the dates of the MHT CET exam 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra CET 2020: Revised Datesheet for MHT CET 2020 Exam

Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check MHT CET 2020 revised exam schedule

Maharashtra CET 2020: How to download MHT CET 2020 admit cards

1. Visit the official website - mahacet.org

2.Click on the link, MHT CET hall ticket 2020

3. Enter your application number and password

4. Your MHT CET admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download it and take a print out for future reference

