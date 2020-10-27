Image Source : FILE KMAT 2020 admit card released, online exam to be held on October 29

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2020 today on its official website of the test. All candidates who have applied to appear for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from kmatindia.com.

KMAT 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 29 and due to due to COVID-19 pandemic protocol, the exam can be given online from home. Earlier, the KPPGCA used to conduct the exam in pen and paper mode.

The official notice released by KPPGCA reads, “KMAT 2020 test will be conducted online and you can appear for it from home, as it adheres to the social distancing norms recommended to be followed during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Instructions for Candidates:

Do not use mobile/ tab for the test. Only use computer or laptop to take the exam

Examination will run only on Webcam and Microphone enabled Desktop or Laptop.

Taking a test in Mobile Phones will be invalid.

KMAT 2020: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT i.e. kmatindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KMAT 2020 Test admit card’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your required credentials on the page.

Step 5: Your KMAT admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) conducts the KMAT exam. The KMAT scores are used by more than 169 + AICTE-approved University-affiliated B-schools in Bangalore and Karnataka.

