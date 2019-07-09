KEAM 2019: Second seat allotment list released, check at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2019 | The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the second seat allotment list of KEAM 2019. Those candidates who have been allotted a seat must report to their allotted college before July 12 (3 pm). The KEAM Second Seat Allotment List 2019 has been released for Kerala Pharmacy/ Engineering/Forestry and Architecture on July 8. Candidates who participated in the first and second phase of KEAM 2019 counseling for the various courses can now check the seat allotment lists today. The seat allotment lists of KEAM counselling 2019 is available online on the official website i.e., cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2019 second allotment list | How to check

Visit the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the second allotment list link.

Enter the details required.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

The allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

KEAM 2019 | Important information for candidates

CEE Kerala extended the dates of online registration and online option entry for minority/NRI quota candidates until July 7, 10 AM. According to the revised notification released earlier, the last date for the same was until July 6, 10 AM. The second phase of KEAM counselling 2019 for Engineering/Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and the first phase of counselling for MBBS, BDS, Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry, Fisheries courses started on June 29. In this round of KEAM 2019 seat allotment, candidates will be allotted to the MBBS, BDS, Veterinary, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries courses and the newly included colleges of Architecture, Pharmacy. KEAM 2019 seat allotment to Ayurveda, Homoeo, Sidha and Unani courses will through the next phase of counselling.

Candidates who will be allotted seats through KEAM 2019 counselling second phase for Architecture, Engineering and Pharmacy courses will be required to take a printout of their second phase allotment memo are required to pay the remaining fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or through the online payment gateway between 8th to 12th July, 2019 (3 PM).

Candidates must also note that confirmation of option online is mandatory for being considered in the second phase of allotment for both candidates allotted with a course in the first phase and those who have not received any allotment in the first phase including SC/ST/OBC and other candidates eligible for fee concession. Those who do not confirm their options online will not be considered for the second phase allotment and also their higher order options in Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy streams will not be available in the next round of KEAM seat allotment 2019.

Also Read | KEAM 2019 second allotment list to be released today. Direct link to check merit list at cee.kerala.gov.in

Also Read | NTA AIAPGET 2019: Admit card released, check at nta.ac.in or ntaaiapget.nic.in