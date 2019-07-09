NTA AIAPGET 2019: Admit card released, check at nta.ac.in or ntaaiapget.nic.in

NTA AIAPGET 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for NTA AIAPGET 2019. The candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card from the official website i.e., nta.ac.in or ntaaiapget.nic.in. Candidates can also get NTA AIAPGET 2019 admit card through the direct link given below.

NTA AIAPGET 2019: Here's how to download admit card-

Visit the official website-- nta.ac.in or ntaaiapget.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the link which reads-- admit card.

On clicking the link, the candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference

NTA AIAPGET 2019: Important information for candidates-

The candidates must know that the admit card has been released in the online mode only and they can download it from the official website only. The candidates will not be sent the admit card by post. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried to the exam hall. In the absence of the admit card, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Also, the candidates need to carry a valid Id proof along with the admit card. The admit card has been released for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) which has been scheduled to be conducted on July 14, 2019.