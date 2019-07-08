Image Source : PTI KEAM 2019

KEAM 2019 second allotment list to be released today. Direct link to check merit list at cee.kerala.gov.in

The second KEAM allotment list for engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses to be released by Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE Kerala) today at the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in. The first KEAM allotment list was released on June 20. The candidates can check their names on the merit list by going through the official website.

KEAM 2019 was conducted on May 2 and 3 across the 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai. Candidates had to appear for two papers during KEAM entrance test, Paper 1 for Physics and Chemistry and Paper 2 for Mathematics. Each paper had a total of 120 questions, each carrying 4 marks. There was negative marking of 1 mark for every wrong answer.

KEAM 2019 second allotment list | How to check

Step 1: Click on the direct link given here.

Step 2: Click on the second allotment list link.

Step 3: Enter the details required.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: The allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.